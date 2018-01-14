Here’s What Cardi B Thinks About Trump After His Comments About ‘Shithole Countries’

Cardi B usually stays away from political commentary, but she couldn't hold her tongue after Donald Trump insulted something near and dear to her.

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper took to Twitter late Friday (January 12) to slam 45 over his most recent comments about countries he believed to be “shitholes.”

"Trump is soo disgusting !I hate him Soo much,” she wrote. “Im starting to hate him with a f***ing passion."

According to numerous official reports, during a closed-door meeting with members of his cabinet and Congress, Trump referred to Haiti, El Salvador and certain African nations as “shithole countries.”

Since the comments were made, the White House has denied that exact terminology was used but did admit he was harsh toward those nations.

Both of Cardi B’s parents are of Caribbean dissent. Her mother is from Trinidad & Tobago while her father is native to the Dominican Republic, which borders Haiti.

Cardi B has previously been critical of the president and questioned his commitment to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria ravished the U.S. territory. A significant amount of the island is still without power to this day.