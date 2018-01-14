Eric Clapton Has Been Exposed As A Giant Racist And His Apology Will Make You Laugh

Damn, not Eric Clapton.

Looks like the rocker was caught being a racist a while back and his apology was way less than satisfactory. According to the Daily Beast, Clapton’s biographical documentary Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars aired contained footage of him chanting racial slurs such as “wogs” and “coons”. He also says “England is for white people” at a concert in 1976. In the video, Clapton jumps behind Tory MP Enoch Powell, a racist, and declared that Britain needs to refrain from becoming a “black colony."

“I don’t want you here, in the room or in my country,” Clapton said. “Listen to me, man! I think we should vote for Enoch Powell. Enoch’s our man. I think Enoch’s right, I think we should send them all back. Stop Britain from becoming a black colony. Get the foreigners out. Get the wogs out. Get the coons out. Keep Britain white. I used to be into dope, now I’m into racism. It’s much heavier, man. F***ing wogs, man. F***ing Saudis taking over London. Bastard wogs. Britain is becoming overcrowded and Enoch will stop it and send them all back. The black wogs and coons and Arabs and fucking Jamaicans and fucking… don’t belong here, we don’t want them here. This is England, this is a white country, we don’t want any black wogs and coons living here. We need to make clear to them they are not welcome. England is for white people, man. We are a white country. I don’t want f***ing wogs living next to me with their standards. This is Great Britain, a white country. What is happening to us, for f**k’s sake?”

Welp, Clapton apparently apologized over the years and blamed his outrageous behavior on drug and alcohol addictions. Probably worse, he tried to pull out the ol’ I have Black friends and even had a Black girlfriend, I couldn’t be racist. “I was so ashamed of who I was, a kind of semi-racist, which didn’t make sense,” Clapton said, according to the DB article. “Half of my friends were black, I dated a black woman, and I championed black music.” Oh boy. SMH. Anyway, for reference to Clapton's forthcoming documentary click here.

Written by Paul Meara