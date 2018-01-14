Offset Found A Way To Prove His Relationship With Cardi B Is Permanent

Judging from the public eye, Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been rocky to say the least.

Just last month it was revealed that the Migos rapper cheated on Bartier Cardi just a month before he proposed to her in late October.

That said, he did propose and she did say yes. Now, Offset’s attempting to make his love even more permanent by getting a tattoo honoring his significant other.

Video surfaced online of the momentous occasion, which was presumably taken by Cardi. The tattoo is the raptress’ written name and is right below another tat of a powerpuff girl.

This is just the latest win for Cardi, whose music appeared on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Charts four times in the top 10. Only Beyonce has accomplished such a feat as a woman.

Congrats to the happy couple. See Offset getting the tattoo below.