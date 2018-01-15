Maino Blasts "Feminine" Rappers: "They Lied To Us & Told Us It Was Swag!"

Fresh on the heels of Nipsey Hussle 's insensitive comments regarding masculinity in the Black community, it appears as though Maino has his own two cents to add to the tone-deaf conversation.

Early last week, the Brooklyn rapper took to Instagram to share a video addressing how he has been "robbed" of his time. "These n*ggas running around here more feminine than women," Maino begans the lengthy rant. "And, they told us it was swag. These n*ggas out here bugging and they told us it was sauce. Are you crazy?!"

While the Party & Pain lyricist didn't directly name who he was criticizing, it can surely be assumed that his message was aimed at a plethora of up-and-coming artists. "How am I not your favorite?!," he continues. "I've got to be your favorite because these n*ggas more feminine than b*tches. They lied to us!"

"I'm on a planet of my own," he concludes. "I swear to God!"

Take a look at the full clip, below.