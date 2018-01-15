OMG: Quavo Actually Recorded A New Version Of The National Anthem

Last summer, thousands of fans signed a petition to have Quavo to give the national anthem a facelift that would represent a new era. While it may have started off as a joke, it seems as though Quavo listened to the pleas of many and actually recorded a new national anthem! The Migos member debuted the trapped out version on Twitter on Jan. 15, just in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Quavo dropped the new national anthem along with a video displaying clips of MLK and other activists during the Civil Rights Movement. “Culture National Anthem,” Quavo wrote, referencing the rap trio’s upcoming project. On the track, the artist rapped-sung about social movements and inequality. “We don’t need stripes cause we got bright stars / We gone still fight for that race car / When you do right, it’s cause you work hard / They gone divide us all, that’s when you fall apart / Tryna save the whole world, but it ain’t my job,” he spit over the slow-burning instrumentals.”