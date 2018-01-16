This Video Of Aaliyah, Jay-Z and Diddy Playing Softball Will Make You Miss Her Even More...

On Tuesday (January 16), R&B celebrates the birthday of dearly beloved fallen songstress Aaliyah, who would have been 39-years-old.

And what better way to celebrate the life and times of Baby Girl than to revisit a simpler time with two of her close industrymates and fellow New York ground stompers, Jay-Z and Diddy

Filmed at the first annual Roca Wear Softball classic, the video takes place in 2000, over 10 years ago and just one year before the “Try Again” songstress’s untimely death. Hosted by Hov, the Roc Nation leader was joined by other industry notables for the event such as Russell Simmons and former Roc-A-Fella Records business partner, Dame Dash.

The then-21-year-old is seen in a classic Aaliyah fit, rocking a blue bandana, baseball tee and shorts as she goes up to bat. She ends up striking out, but her fun-loving charisma and timeless beauty is what makes the video so cherished, anyway.

Join us in remembering Aaliyah with this classic throwback below. Happy birthday, Baby Girl! We miss you. 

Written by Diamond Alexis

(Photos from Left: Mark Mainz/Getty Images, Evan Agostini/ImageDirect, Victor Malafronte/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

