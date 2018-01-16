Beyonce Was Dropped From Ed Sheeran's Single 'Perfect' After Hitting No. 1 On The Charts

Pop singer Ed Sheeran struck gold after he recruited Beyoncé to hop on his single, “Perfect.” Together, the two climbed the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for several consecutive weeks. Today marks Sheeran’s sixth week at the top of the charts, but one thing is noticeably different: Beyoncé’s name has reportedly been dropped from the credit billing.

Billboard confirms that after five weeks, the credits on “Perfect” have reverted to displaying Sheeran as a solo act. This new billing is reportedly seen on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as other pop and sub-genre charts.