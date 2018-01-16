Missy Elliott Shares Heartwarming Tribute To Aaliyah: 'I Can Still Hear You Laugh'

But, perhaps the most touching tribute comes courtesy of Missy Elliott (of course.)

As today marks the 39th birthday of Aaliyah , the late singer's closet friends and loyal fans have flooded social media with posts commerorating their beloved Baby Girl.

Early Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 16), the "I'm Better" rapper took to Instagram to share a message to her late friend and frequent collaborator. “We MISS YOU so much! but I know you are surrounded by ANGELS and yall dancing,” Missy captioned a collage of throwback photos.

"So many people LOVE your Style & Music TIL this day!," she continued. "I wish they all got a chance to meet you to see how CARING you were to EVERYONE you met! I CAN STILL HEAR YOU LAUGH & us cracking up all the time." Aaliyah, who tragically died in a plane crash at the age of 22 in 2001, has long been memorialized for her lasting influences on fashion, hip-hop and R&B culture.

At the start of her flourishing career, Missy worked with the Detroit native on her 1996 album, One In A Million, alongside Timbaland. Together the two put out a number of singles including Missy’s standout track, “Best Friends,” off her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly.

Take a look at Missy's full message to Aaliyah, below.