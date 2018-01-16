SMH: PnB Rock Urinates All Over Hotel Room After Being Kicked Out For Smoking Weed

After being booted from a hotel for apparently breaking their non-smoking rule, Philly hip-hop artist PnB Rock has redefined what it means to be pissed off in the most disgusting of ways.

Posting a video of the gross bodily-fluid vandalism to his Snapchat, PnB recorded himself urinating on the hotel room’s carpet, aiming near the front door and wall corners. He then makes his way into the bathroom and proceeds to hock spit all over the mirrors, with assistance from his friends, of course.

He then shows himself presumably exiting the room behind hotel staff, this time verbally mocking the establishment while making his way out. While it’s all kicks and giggles for now, the 26-year-old should consider the type of consequences this type of mischief could yield, as hotel vandalism is a serious charge. And considering that PnB filmed the shenanigans for the everlasting permanence that is the internet, he practically placed all the evidence the hotel needs right in its hands.

*sighs in millennial disgust*

See his…response…to the hotel below.