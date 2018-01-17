Wait, Did Donald Trump Send The Secret Service After This Rapper?

But even Mr. Sosa Chamberlain wouldn’t dare want beef with the bigwigs in federal law, and he reached out to the reality television star turned White House occupant Donald Trump himself after claiming that the United States Secret Service was hot on his tail.

Chief Keef has had a shaky rep with the law over the past few years, piling up a hefty list of offenses from drug and physical assault charges.

The Chicago rap star joined the rest of America on Monday (January 15) to celebrate the birthday of civil rights movement icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Keef posted a Photoshopped flick of himself marching arm-in-arm with MLK during a demonstration, with a hoard of other protesters holding declarative political signs. Behind Sosa in the picture is a sign that reads, “G.B.E. F**k Trump,” which Keef expanded on in his caption.

“Last time I was locked up Donald sent secret service after me!” he wrote under the photo.

The 22-year-old didn’t share further details on this supposed conspiracy against him by the federal agency, nor what could have previously led them on his trail. But in a follow-up video, he reiterated his sentiments.

“Donald, don’t send the secret service. OK?” he said. “Just a pic. No threat.”

Considering that Snoop Dogg can dutifully exercise his First Amendment right by snuffing a mock Trump character in his music video without any retaliation except more Twitter finger thuggery from the 71-year-old, Keef shouldn’t have much to worry about.

See the photo in question and his plea to Trump below.