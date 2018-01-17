Kendrick Lamar Is Reportedly Opening The 2018 Grammys

The Compton rapper is reportedly slated to perform at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

2018 is already shaping up to be a far from humble year for Kendrick Lamar .

The seven-time Grammy-winning artist is set to open this year's show, Billboard reports. This performance will mark Kendrick's third time performing at the coveted award show following his 2016 medley of "The Blacker the Berry" and his hair-raising set with Imagine Dragons in 2014.

His highly anticipated Grammys performance aside, Kung Fu Kenny has plenty to celebrate as he is up for seven awards for his critically-acclaimed album DAMN. The nominations include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Music Video.

The latest additions only amp up an all-star cast of performers that was previously announced, including Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA, Logic and Childish Gambino, among others.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards is set to air live from New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET.