Uh-Oh: 'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Just Went Full Savage Mode On This Female Rapper

And even though Azalea has pretty much been nonexistent on the music scene for quite a while now, “Bhad Bhabie” is still sending missiles at her head for comparisons to the "Fancy" artist.

The troubled-teen-turned-internet-meme Danielle Bregoli a.k.a. the “Cash Me Ousside” girl is not shying away from any more problematic spotlights and is now beefing up a rap war with former Grand Hustle Records signee Iggy Azalea .

On a record titled “Hi Bich (Remix),” assisted by Asian Doll, Rich The Kid and YBN Nahmir, Bregoli jabs at Iggy on a lengthy verse at the end of the song.

“B***h don’t compare me to Iggy,” she raps. “That old h** is washed and I’m lit/Wouldn’t pay her to wash up my whip (Bye, broke b***h, bye h**).”

The rather unwarranted shot at Iggy is only an extension of other inflated braggadocio from the 14-year-old, as she speaks on “b*****s that hold no position,” knocking “a h** out in this dimension” and how she’s “breaking records" and “making history” in her new stardom. Oh, and she’s no regular teen either, considering that she “ain’t gotta go to school like a snow day.”

Should Iggy return to the studio anytime soon, we’ll see how this all plays out between the two, if at all.

Hear Bregoli’s thoughts on her resemblance to the “Fancy” rapper below.