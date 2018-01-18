Gucci Mane Is Planning To Turn His Trap Lifestyle Into A Movie

Gucci Mane reportedly hit the New York Times best-selling list with his recent memoir, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, but now it seems the trap businessman has his sights on taking over Hollywood. The “Both” rapper announced on Twitter on Jan. 17, that he is adapting his memoir into a biopic very soon.

"#TheAutoBiographyOfGuccimane is coming to a theatre near you," Guwop tweeted. And as if that wasn’t exciting news already, the rapper revealed that he will be stepping behind the camera as the director of the film through his upcoming film company, 1017 Films.