According To Migos, Joe Budden Owes Them A Percentage of His Deal With Diddy

Could the Migos vs. Joe Budden saga possibly continue into 2018? From the looks of the Atlanta trio's most recent interview with media personality Ebro Darden , that's not quite the case.

Early Thursday morning (Jan. 18), Migos sat down with the Beats 1 host to kick off their press run for their highly anticipated forthcoming project, Culture II. Naturally, the subject of their checkered past with Joe came up in conversation. In a brief clip, which has made its rounds online, the trio jokingly claim that Joe certainly owes them a percentage of his new job earnings. As previously reported, the former Everyday Struggle host parted ways with Complex late last year and has been reportedly in talks with the Diddy-backed REVOLT TV.

"We gon' keep it on the low, Joe," said Takeoff. To which Quavo then chimed in with, "He worldwide word right now. You can't beat Joe, can't nobody ever beat Joe."

While the group continues to make light of their infamous feud with the Slaughterhouse frontman, Takeoff isn't quite convinced. "The difference is, we want to see him win, he doesn't want to see us win," he stated matter-of-factly. Quavo, however, disagreed. "Nah, my boy out there want to see the gang win," he says. "He know we're coming with that flame. You know what I'm saying? There ain't no hard feelings with Joe."

Take a look at the full exchange below.