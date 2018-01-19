Here's How Diddy Keeps The Peace Among Cassie And The Mothers Of His Children

During a recent sit-down with The Breakfast Club , the hip-hop cash king dished on how he found balance between his relationship with long-time girlfriend Cassie and the mothers of his children. The secret behind his philosophy? Respect. "If you're taking care of them and respecting them, you can have a meeting like I had. A "can we all just get along" meeting," Diddy told Charlamagne .

However, the path to creating peace among the many women his life hasn't always been the easiest one.

As the father of six children, conceived by three different women, Diddy certainly knows a thing or two about having a blended family.

According to the music mogul, however, the unity he speaks of was just recently put into motion. When asked by DJ Envy how long it took for the women in his life to come into agreeance, Diddy surprisingly responded: "That probably just happened this year. With everybody, the whole squad."

"You have to start treating your family like a tribe if you have other mothers of your children," he continued. "The separatism starts to wear on the family as a whole. We all in it together. So, we might as well figure out how to co-exist, and they get along lovely. Laughing and talking and partying and dancing and chilling and shopping. Everything is good because they’re good people too."

"And Cassie’s a great woman. It wasn’t anyone versus anybody," Diddy added. "It was just about honesty and making sure everybody’s clear. There were no problems because everybody’s very respectful as women. Just as themselves, they’re not really into fighting or beefing.”

Perhaps, the self-proclaimed "Brother Love" just might be the love guru we needed after all.