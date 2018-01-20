Drake Kicks Off The Weekend With New Music

Christmas may be over, but Drake is still playing Santa to his fans as he dropped two new tracks to kick off the weekend.

The two new cuts the Toronto rapper surprise-released on Friday night are titled "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity" and are both grouped under the title Scary Hours .

This marks the MC's first new musical offering since his hugely successful More Life playlist that he released back in March 2017.

There's a bit of something for everyone with these two cuts. "God's Plan" features the recipe that Drizzy never fails to deliver on his siguature hits — an infectious beat and sing-along verses — while "Diplomatic Immunity" sees the rapper adopt a more classical approach completed with strings and piano melodies.

Both songs are currently available on all streaming platforms.