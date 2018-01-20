Harlem Shake Co-Founder Jesse 'Smiley' Rutland Shot And Killed In His Home

Jesse “Smiley” Rutland , a member of the dance group that created the "Harlem Shake” was murdered in his home last month, according to the New York Daily News .

Authorities say Rutland was shot at his home in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on December 10 and later died at Kings County Hospital.

Smiley was a part of the Crazy Boyz Dance Crew, who were famous for developing the upper-body-gyrating motion used in the dance. It was later featured in hip-hop videos in the 1980s and later became a viral social media recreate just a few years ago.

The Crazy Boyz official Facebook page featured comment about the death from co-founding member Maurice Strayhorn. He wrote an emotional post about what happened and the positive characteristics of Rutland while he was alive.

“Jesse (Smiley) Rutland has been senselessly murdered on in his home with his children nearby. He was shot at 7:35 a.m. His 6 year old son attempted to revive him and ran out in the snow seeking help from a neighbor,” Strayhorn wrote six days after the shooting.

Police do have a suspect in custody. 29-year-old Kumar Reid was arrested on the same day as the killing and was charged with second-degree murder and weapons possession.