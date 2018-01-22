You'll Definitely Want To See What Just Popped Up At Biggie's Murder Scene...

The executives over at USA Network knew exactly how to take full, marketable advantage of that by placing the promotional billboard for their new Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. series right at the location where the New York legend took his final breath.

In 2018, the untimely 1996 and 1997 deaths of Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G., respectively, are still ice cold cases that remain fixtures of fascination in the modern hip-hop head era.

As the events of Big’s death goes, the Bad Boy Records prodigy was murdered after leaving a party hosted by Vibe magazine and Qwest Records in L.A. at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Big was in the front seat of his SUV when a Chevy Impala pulled up next to his vehicle at a red light, firing shots off that resulted in four, fatal bullet wounds to Big’s chest. The then-24-year-old was sadly pronounced dead after his entourage rushed him to the hospital.

The intersection where the deadly shooting occurred, the corner of South Fairfax and Wilshire, was the perfect spot for not only the series’ promotion, but for the words on the billboard, too.

“20 Years. Still Unsolved,” it reads.

According to TMZ, the crime series will discuss details of Pac’s death as well, Biggie’s rap rival who was also fatally gunned down only six months prior.

See the official trailer for the USA Network series below and the billboard marking an upcoming epic moment in crime series television for hip-hop fans everywhere here.