Drake Held Nothing Back With These Shots At Joe Budden And Jennifer Lopez

But for what Drizzy fans are deeming a double diss in his latest double release of two tracks on Friday (January 19), “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity,” he’s leaving nothing to the imagination by name-dropping two people with significant ties to him in the past year: Jennifer Lopez and Joe Budden .

Fans may have lost count a long time ago of how many shots OVO honcho Drake has fired over the course of his rap career, which oftentimes takes some decoding when they arrive in subliminal form.

Discovered on the new “Diplomatic Immunity” record of his Scary Hours EP, Drake spits one lengthy verse over a Boi-1da beat, checking off his privileges as a global hip-hop phenomenon with a stockpile of Ws under his belt. But that’s not to say he hasn’t suffered his share of Ls either, such as the one he took in the past year with the Latina legend.

“2010 was when I lost my halo,” Drizzy raps. “2017 I lost a J.Lo/ A Rotterdam trip had me on front page though/ I had to lay low, Hot Topic like your everyday clothes.”

And yes, fans caught that play on sound for Alex Rodriguez, better known as A. Rod and Jenny’s new flame, in the same line. His name recognition session didn’t end there, though, as he used the next few bars to address perpetual rap foe, Uncle Joe, and his (now former) seat on Complex’s hip-hop critic web series, Everyday Struggle.

“Sh** is complex like short n***as ‘round tall ladies/ I gotta watch who I’m talkin’ to like it’s all ages,” Drake spits. “I’ve seen buddin’ careers turn to sit around and talk about other careers/ judgin’ their peers/ Knowledge from n***as who did not contribute to none of this here.”

On the upside, more positive name-drops included another Latina legend, Shakira, TDE’s top songstress SZA, who he boasted about visiting on her CTRL Tour pit stop in his Toronto hometown, and football running back Hall of FamerBarry Sanders. Knowing Drizzy, where there’s one mention of an ex-girl there’s normally a second one, which explains his hint at rumored ex-ting Rihanna in his “catering is from Giorgio Baldi, Robyn’s favorite,” line.

Classic Drizzy is back, everyone.

Listen to all the folks who were on his mind as he penned “Diplomatic Immunity” with the track below.