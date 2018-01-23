This Producer’s Evidence That Drake Stole From Him Will Make You Do A Double Take

And, according to his claims, you don't even need to press play on the EP to find these receipts since they’re right there on the artwork of the project.

Well, well, well, it looks like OVO boss Drake and his Scary Hours EP release have come with some controversial receipts, printed (literally) by a Houston producer named Rabit.

Rabit took the Instagram route for his claims, revealing that Drizzy stole the artwork from a poster designed for him in 2015. He posted the art in question, which shows his name written twice vertically, overlapping in two separate font types. Below the poster is the cover art from Drake’s EP written with the exact same style for its Scary Hours title, but in red and white instead of purple and white.

"Today I wake up to see OVO has redone one of my tour posters designed by @collindfletcher for Drake's new single,” he wrote in the caption of the comparative post. "Poor Collin is always having his style stolen, lol BUT I love being part of a team that's so creative and iconic."

Judging by the hashtags at the end of his caption, which read “#Drake #OVO #Rat #Roach #Simp,” Rabit seems to be pretty ticked off at Drizzy’s style biting, too. Champagne Papi has yet to explain his side of things, but when (or if) he does, the hope is that it’ll be reasonable enough to settle the matter.

See Rabit’s keen eye for detail in the post below.