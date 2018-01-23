Here's What Kodak Black Had To Say About His Current Debacle When He Called From Jail

Kodak Black isn’t doing too well at the moment. After the S.W.A.T. team raided his home earlier in Jan. 2018, the rapper was arrested on seven charges, including of illegal drug and gun possession. While this isn’t Kodak’s first run-in with the law, new reports claim this time he could be locked up for awhile. Fans may not be able to see the “Tunnel Vision” artist, but Kodak was able to make a call to the outside to update everyone on his current status and he seems be having mixed emotions.

While it is hard to make out word-for-word what Kodak is saying on the now-viral audio call, the rapper is clearly heard saying that he doesn’t know when he is going to be released from jail. He also indicates that his lawyers have advised him to move out of his Florida neighborhood, as it may not be the best environment for someone trying to stay out of trouble. Overall, the “No Flockin’” artist’s tone seems to be a mix of calm and partly confused or discouraged.