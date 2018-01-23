Wait, Did PNB Rock Just Make It Rain On His Old Neighborhood?

Just one week after violating a hotel room with his bodily fluids, it appears as though PnB Rock is having a stroke of good Samaritanism.

Early Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 23), a video surfaced online of the Philly crooner holding a large stack of bills as he cruises in his car. Shortly afterward, the clip cuts to a footage of the "Jealous" singer throwing handfuls of money into a street filled with people.

As more people gather to collect the cash, you can hear PnB in the background laughing at the commotion he's caused. "This is for the block smokers, you hear me?" he says before zooming in the camera's lens to catch a glimpse of the street sign.

After the video gained traction on several different platforms, the rapper is catching a bit of flack for what many are calling a "degrading" or "disgusting" act.

Take a look below and decide for yourself if PnB Rock was out of line.