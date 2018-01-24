LOL: This Video Of A Drunken DMX Preaching The Lord's Word Is Pure Gospel Gold

After spreading the holiday cheer and giving us all smiles for a “Jingle Bells” remix in December, X-style, he’s sharing the gospel (and the bottles) for more blessings in 2018.

New York rap icon DMX has been well on the road to recovery since April 2017, when he took an admirable leap for self-care and checked himself into rehabilitation for reported substance abuse.

TMZ obtained a video of X on the bar side of an airport Chili’s restaurant in St. Louis as he preached on about all the blessings that God has sent down on him. Now, visibly, X seems to have some liquor in his system, inspiring the impromptu sermon. But that doesn’t make his glorifying and positive message holds any less weight.

“You won’t know what God is willing to do for you until you’re in that situation where you need him to do it for you,” he expresses. “So I praise God for my difficult situations. Because it’s in these situations that I become aware of what God is willing to do for me. I know what God is capable of doing — I know what he’s capable of doing — but, I won’t know what he’s willing to do for me until I need Him to do it for me.”

According to the site, X had been in St. Louis for concert duties with West Coast spitter E-40. TMZ adds that those present for his guiding words said he was also in a giving mood sharing shots for folks at the bar — on him. He reportedly has been traveling with a sober coach, DMX’s lawyer Murray Richman reportedly revealed to TMZ, as his rehab requirements permits. Lifting more glory to God, the video ends with X exclaiming that none of his lows keep him down because of how God has shown up for him in the most trying of times.

“Every difficult situation, I’m just like, ‘Oh! This is just an opportunity for God to show me what he’s willing to do for me!’,” he concludes.

Amen to that, X!

Bless your ears with a word from his Chili’s church sermon in the video below.