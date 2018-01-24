Does Nas Have Another Bae Already?

Nas may have a new boo thing already. The Queens rapper was recently spotted leaving a restaurant in Hollywood with a popular movie star, causing many fans to believe that the rapper has found a new love interest.

According to photos obtained by The Blast, Nas was spotted with celeb Tasha Smith outside of TAO in Hollywood on Tuesday night (Jan. 23). In the photo, the two appeared to be looking at each other fondly as they walked out of the restaurant.

For those of you who have been living under a rock for the past couple of years, Smith is best known for her roles in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? and her appearances on TV series Boston Common and Empire.

While the new romance has not been confirmed, the outing is particularly interesting to some because Nas just got out of a relationship with Nicki Minaj at the top of the year. The two were first rumored to be dating after they shared photos on Instagram in 2017. The couple then quietly split up nearly eight months later.

Nas and Smith have not addressed the rumors.