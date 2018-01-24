Offset And Cardi B's First Date Will Have All The Ladies Side-Eyeing Their Boyfriends...

But well before that moment, he’d always had his sights set on the gorgeous “Bodak Yellow” artist, and was determined to lock her down with a special gesture for their first date: a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl.

Hip-hop’s match made in hood heaven between Bronx femcee starlet Cardi B and Atlanta rapper Offset has kept Hollywood buzzing for months now, especially after the Migos member popped the question to his now-fiancé in October.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Migos trap trio discussed all things Culture II and 2018 plans that fans can look forward to. But with Offset and Cardi stapling headlines so heavily in the past few weeks, the burning question is how it all came to be. According to the interview, the two met last year when Offset hosted a dinner in New York with a few ladies, which Cardi was also in attendance for.

After watching her blow up, he knew she would be the one he’d put the ring on. And after getting to know her a little more, he chose to take her to the Super Bowl for their first one-on-one.

“That’s a power move!,” he said of the unconventional first date.

Fans may not have realized it at the time, but Cardi’s Instagram video of her posted up at the Super Bowl LI game was, in fact, the date in question. She’s not much of a football fan, but she seemed to enjoy the quality time with the man who would soon become her fiancée eight months later.

Take notes, fellas.

