SZA Opted Out of Taking This Rapper's Advice And It Certainly Paid Off

According to the New Jersey songbird, producing the first track off her album "Supermodel" was a clear test of her intuition. While the song wasn't an official single SZA knew the dialed-down love ballad was a clear standout. So much so that she had to ignore the opinions from those around her ― even when they came from her labelmate Kendrick Lamar.

Putting the album's tracklist together after signing with TDE, SZA recalled to GQ, "Kendrick [Lamar] was like, 'This is an album cut. This should be at the end.'" But, after sending the song to "the meanest person [she] knew" and getting positive feedback, SZA had newfound confidence in the track and opted out of taking K. Dot's advice.

"That was the one time I've ever been right," she added. "I knew that song was different. I just didn't know why, but I knew it was different than anything I've done."

SZA also revealed that Pharrell made two different drum patterns for the song, but she ended up going with live drums from Social Experiment drummer Stix instead because it was more fitting for the one-take energy of her vocals. "It just did not work out," she says. "Pharrell's [drums] are synthetic and Stix was playing live. So it was just a matter of textures and timing. That natural human swing — Stix was just in that natural human in-person swing."

