A White Teacher Is Facing Backlash After Calling Tupac's 'Dear Mama' 'N***er Tunes'

A white Alabama teacher is getting a bunch of side eyes after she used the n-word to describe one of Tupac’s classic singles during a food and nutrition course at Hoover High School on Jan. 19. According to AL.com, Teddie Butcher has been placed on administrative leave after referring to Pac’s “Dear Mama” as "n***er tunes."
The incident reportedly occurred when one of Butcher’s students began playing the 1995 track while working on an in-class project. Playing music during class is reportedly permitted, but Butcher apparently wasn’t entertained by the student’s song selection. Upon hearing it, she reportedly demanded that the student “turn the n***er tunes off,” the student’s mother, Shenita Morrow, confirms. The student claims her account of the incident was supported by other students, and was recorded on a video that was posted on Snapchat, AL reports.
Following parents' outrage and administrative meetings, Butcher reportedly apologized on Monday (Jan. 22). The teacher defended her words, saying she referred to the song that way because of Tupac’s use of profanity. The only problem with Butcher’s defense is that there is no profanity on that song. In fact, the song, which was a tribute to Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, is filled with uplifting terms such as “Black queen” as well as positive imagery.
Nice try, but Butcher is going to have to come up with a better excuse for her racism. Take a walk down memory lane and listen to Tupac’s “Dear Mama” below.
