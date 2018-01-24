A White Teacher Is Facing Backlash After Calling Tupac's 'Dear Mama' 'N***er Tunes'

A white Alabama teacher is getting a bunch of side eyes after she used the n-word to describe one of Tupac’s classic singles during a food and nutrition course at Hoover High School on Jan. 19. According to AL.com, Teddie Butcher has been placed on administrative leave after referring to Pac’s “Dear Mama” as "n***er tunes."

The incident reportedly occurred when one of Butcher’s students began playing the 1995 track while working on an in-class project. Playing music during class is reportedly permitted, but Butcher apparently wasn’t entertained by the student’s song selection. Upon hearing it, she reportedly demanded that the student “turn the n***er tunes off,” the student’s mother, Shenita Morrow, confirms. The student claims her account of the incident was supported by other students, and was recorded on a video that was posted on Snapchat, AL reports.