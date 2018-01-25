This Instagram Post From Cardi B's Ex-Fiancé Is Raising Lots Of Eyebrows...

With so much heat surrounding her, there’s no question that the haters would work tirelessly to flare up rumors regarding her former love life with ex-flame Tommy Geez , and they’re reaching to do so with a simple Snapchat post.

Since breaking out with her “Bodak Yellow” smash hit, Bronx femcee star Cardi B is known to flame up the charts and throw fire on every feature she’s nailed thus far.

The snap in question reads, “I would post my WCW, but her n**ga think we friends.” Tommy reposted the quote to Instagram, which has circulated on social media far before landing on his Snapchat story, and before you could read all 10 words, his comments section blew up with accusations of shade toward Cardi.

In standard Instagram messy fashion, some users began tagging Cardi along with her Migos rap fiancé, Offset. The more rational users argued in Tommy’s defense, reminding everyone that he, too, has likely moved on in peace without having to throw sub-shots at his ex and that the post is quite the general statement, anyway.

If they know what’s good for them, those trying to drag Cardi into the mess should probably steer clear of stirring up controversy, as the 25-year-old has mastered the art of clapping back. And since she and Tommy have been keeping respectful distances from one another, the buzz spurring from his post are as good as dead.

See his message below.