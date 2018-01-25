LOL: Chris Brown Discovered A Genius Invention That Puts Sex Dolls To Shame

R&B’s young chosen one Chris Brown , however, is here to give us hope in other futuristic advancements that the world won’t ever see coming — literally.

The sex doll craze taking the internet and tech world by storm is disturbing, at best, and eerily telling of the direction that the Information Age is headed in.

Breezy’s Instagram has been occupied by a significant amount of social media comedy as of late, and one of the most hilarious posts arrived on Tuesday (January 23). Reposted from a mind-blowing viral clip making its rounds on social media, the video shows a foreigner standing among a forested setting as he holds up an “invisible cloak” like a bed sheet. The meme deems this item as such after he becomes totally translucent behind the garment, leaving not even so much as a silhouette.

The man goes on to demonstrate the cloak’s invisibility powers in different areas of the camera shot as untranslated text shows up at the bottom of the video. “While y’all buying sex dolls ima get me a invisible cloak,” the meme-style post reads.

Don’t take our word for it, as there’s no proof of how realistic this “cloak” actually is, and camera tricks have come a long way in technology. But we’d definitely take this over Sophia any day.

See how Breezy’s staying two steps ahead with his repost of the video below.