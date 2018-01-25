Erykah Badu Responds To Backlash Over Hitler Comments By Trolling Her Critics

And, now it appears as though the legendary neo-soul icon has an even more questionable response for her detractors.

As previously reported, all hell broke loose on the Internet following Fat Belly Bella's recent sit down with Vulture. During the conversation, with David Marchese, the singer elaborated on her unorthodox ways, aesthetic, and apparently dialogue. Insisting first that she’s “not an anti-Semitic person,” Erykah deemed herself a “humanist” and said she can pick out the good in anyone ― even infamous German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.



“Hitler was a wonderful painter,” she expressed to Marchese, who also happens to be of Jewish descent. But, after Marchese pushes back against such claims to point out that even if Hitler did have exceptional painting skills it wouldn’t translate to any “good” in him, Erykah backtracks.



“Okay, he was a terrible painter,” she said. “Poor thing. He had a terrible childhood. That means that when I’m looking at my daughter, Mars, I could imagine her being in someone else’s home and being treated so poorly, and what that could spawn. I see things like that. I guess it’s just the Pisces in me.”



Marchese then expresses to her that it’s rather “disheartening” to hear her make these comments in the current racial climate, despite her testimony that she understands the consequences they could have. "I don't care if the whole group says something, I’m going to be honest," she said. "I know I don’t have the most popular opinion sometimes."

As one would only except, the backlash swiftly ensued with many social media users calling out Erykah for being "problematic." In light of the controversy, however, it appears as though the Mama's Got A Gun singer is doubling down on her sentiments. Taking to Twitter less than 12 hours after the app exploded into an uproar, Erykah had these few words to offer her critics. "Say what you must. Dialogue is cool. I invite it. But please do me a favor if you can, Black & Jewish Twitter, just don't use the word "problematic " any more," she wrote along with a select set of emojis.

"The media is banking on our ignorance," she continued. "Know we won't read the whole thing. They'll use controversial quotes with trigger words as click bait."

Adding a grain of salt to her response, Erykah even teased that she was dropping a "mixtape" at midnight.

Take a look at her full response, below.