Nelly Is Under Fire Again For Two More Counts of Sexual Assault

In the wake of harrowing rape allegations , two more women have now come forward to accuse Nelly of sexual assault.

According to a new report, released by Pitchfork, the rapper is being sued for sexual assault and defamation by his initial accuser Monique Greene as well as two other unidentified women. Their testimonies are now being presented as evidence that Nelly allegedly has a pattern of “[preying] on his selected female fans” in order to sexually assault them.

The first complainant, referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe 1, alleges that the St. Louis native invited her to a small “VIP room” after a June 2016 concert at London venue KOKO. It was there she claims the rapper grabbed her leg and placed his hand under her skirt without consent.

A second woman, Jane Doe 2, met Nelly at a nightclub in Essex, England in 2017. She alleges that he invited her backstage and had a member of his security separate her from her friends. Once alone with the woman, Jane Doe 2 says that he masturbated in front of her without consent. It is also alleged that he moved her hand onto his penis and forced her into oral sex.

The complaint also alleges that in addition to sexually assaulting Greene, Nelly also “threatened” and “intimidated” her when she tried to pursue criminal action against him. Following the initial allegations made in October, Nelly responded by stating that he was “completely innocent.” The case was later dropped in December because the “alleged victim’s refusal to cooperate.” Greene previously refused to testify in court because she reportedly felt she could not “stand up against a celebrity and that the criminal system would fail her.”