Here's An Update On Toni Braxton's Rumored Marriage To Birdman

Toni Braxton recently dropped by Good Morning America on Jan. 25 to promote her forthcoming film, Faith Under Fire, and spilled some serious tea about her budding romance with Cash Money mogul Birdman. Robin Roberts pressed the seven-time Grammy Award-winner about her ties to Baby, and Braxton didn’t hold anything back.

Roberts jumped to the subject by referencing Toni’s “collaboration with Birdman.” While the two recently recorded their love song, “Heart Away,” earlier this month, Roberts was most likely talking about their romantic relationship outside of the studio.