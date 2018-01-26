Here's The Hip-Hop Artists That Got Front-Row And Nose-Bleed Seats At The Grammys

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
This year’s pool of Grammy nominations are dominated by hip-hop and rap artists. But even so, not all of the hip-hop community is going to get the royal treatment when they step into Madison Square Garden this Sunday (Jan. 28). The seating chart for this year’s awards ceremony has been revealed, and you’ll be surprised to see which of your favorite artists and celebs were put in the front row and the ones that were shoved somewhere in the back.
TMZ got a hold of the seating chart photos, and you’ll be happy to see that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are on the front line. Kendrick Lamar is also in the front row. This should come as no surprise since Jay and K. Dot are both leading in Grammy noms with a combined 15 nods, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year for 4:44 and DAMN. respectively. And Beyoncé… well, she’s just the Queen. How could you not put her in the front? Additionally, another front-rower is, of course, Diddy.
After the front row however, it gets a little more interesting. Rihanna is interestingly positioned directly behind Kendrick, and Alicia Keys is wedged about three rows behind Jay and Bey. Migos are also significantly further behind Diddy. But at least organizers knew to sit Cardi B next to them so that she could be with her man, Offset.
Other noticeable names squeezed somewhere in the mix are Rapsody, Kodak Black and John Legend – who somehow was placed behind Jerry Seinfeld at a music event. It’s a little unclear how organizers decide on seating, but we’ll have to see where other artists are put when the Grammys airs on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS.
Photo from left: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/FilmMagi, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Bronx femcee claims she checked her fiancé amid the backlash.
