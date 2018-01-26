Here's The Hip-Hop Artists That Got Front-Row And Nose-Bleed Seats At The Grammys

This year’s pool of Grammy nominations are dominated by hip-hop and rap artists. But even so, not all of the hip-hop community is going to get the royal treatment when they step into Madison Square Garden this Sunday (Jan. 28). The seating chart for this year’s awards ceremony has been revealed, and you’ll be surprised to see which of your favorite artists and celebs were put in the front row and the ones that were shoved somewhere in the back.

TMZ got a hold of the seating chart photos, and you’ll be happy to see that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are on the front line. Kendrick Lamar is also in the front row. This should come as no surprise since Jay and K. Dot are both leading in Grammy noms with a combined 15 nods, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year for 4:44 and DAMN. respectively. And Beyoncé… well, she’s just the Queen. How could you not put her in the front? Additionally, another front-rower is, of course, Diddy.