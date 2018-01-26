Yikes: Migos Accused of Hijacking This Producer's Beat & Crediting Quavo

The highly anticipated follow up to their debut album features the Atlanta trio collaborating with the likes of Drake , Kanye West , Pharrell and even finds Quavo stepping behind the boards. However, there is quite the controversy brewing regarding the legitimacy of Huncho's production abilities.

According to rising producer JSDG Beats the track "Movin' Too Fast," whose beat was solely credited to Quavo, was outright hijacked. The news of the controversy was first spotted on Reddit, after JSDG claimed in a series of Instagram posts that the group allegedly removed his tags and credit from the track.

The Brooklyn producer further provided receipts by posting screenshots of the file for the track, which has his name attached to the 808 drums used as well as what appears to be an email he sent to Migos containing the beat in question. Interestingly enough, he also notes that Offset opened the file to view it. "I put my number and all. And they labeled it hunch on the beat," JSDG wrote as a caption for a since deleted Instagram post. "I did not wake up today to find out Migos stole a beat from me."

"BRO REALLY?????," he continued. "Quavo your [sic] crazy. For real never knew you made beats...I wonder what you next beat will sound like?"