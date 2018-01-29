You Seriously Will Not Believe Who Left This Letter Behind For Cardi B At The Grammys

But not quite, considering that another attendee at the ceremony left her a special handwritten letter that she shared with fans in a video.

After Kendrick Lamar swept victories for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at Sunday (January 28) night’s 2018 Grammy Awards, the two categories that Cardi B earned nods in, it may look like the “Bodak Yellow” femcee went home empty-handed.

“Oh my God, I got a f**king note from Bono!” she said in the clip posted to her Instagram. The U2 leader left the note behind for Cardi what appears to be backstage. She didn’t read the details of it, but her fangirl moment proved that he definitely shared some loving words with Cardi.

“B***h, this is f**king Bono!,” she continued. “He knows me! He f**king knows me, b***h! I can’t believe it! I can’t motherf**king believe it! Nobody talk to me now. And our names start with a B.”

Other key moments for Belcalis at music’s biggest night arrived when she ripped the stage with funkateer Bruno Mars for their “Finesse (Remix)” collaboration. Oh, and the butterflies that she hilariously mentioned were floating around in her lady parts for her first-ever Grammys appearance.

Gotta love her!

See Cardi’s reaction after finding Bono’s letter for her in the video below.