Maino Gets Brutally Honest On His Rap Peers For ‘Rate The Bars’

And after the quirky (and quite hilarious) commentary of Gilla House emcee Redman and the King of the South T.I.’s constructive (but blunt) criticism , Brooklyn rap star Maino has sat down to peg his scores on artists both old and new.

Season two of BET Digital’s original series Rate The Bars is in full effect with hip-hop VIPs taking the seat to hand out their critics review of their industry peers’ lyricism.

Rating randomized lyrics from artists all across the hip-hop map, without his knowledge of whom the bars belonged to, Maino ranked artists on a scale of one to five. And he held back nothing in sharing his honest take on them, giving millennial talents like Takeoff of Migos a flat zero along with femcees like Rapsody and Azealia Banks.

Dipset flag bearer Juelz Santana and his “Kill ‘Em” track didn’t score much higher, receiving a two from Maino. He was generous with “92 Bars” from Compton’s The Game, which he scored a four for its lethal wordplay. The highest scoring emcee? Well, himself, as he championed his “Panda (Remix)” single.

See everyone else who made the cut — or didn’t — according to Maino’s rap taste in the video up above.