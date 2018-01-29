Remy Ma Shares Devastating Story Of Domestic Abuse In Support Of #TimesUp

This time around, a white rose donned by several Grammy Award attendees made for a graceful dedication to the many victims of sexual misconduct, and Bronx femcee Remy Ma gave fans a more personal account of the implication behind her flower.

Hollywood made another bold statement in support of the anti-sexual assault Time’s Up movement all throughout Grammys weekend, using red carpets and fashion ensembles as platforms to mobilize their support.

Taking to Instagram, Remy shared a #WhyIWearAWhiteRose graphic, an extension of the Time’s Up campaign. She penned her story of witnessing domestic violence and sexual assault in the caption of the post, acknowledging the normalization of abuse in her own household as a youth.

“I grew up in a time (and in a home) where abuse of women was the norm,” she wrote. “It was common & like nothing for a woman in my family to have a black eye from her partner or to hear a story about how one of them had been sexually abused by a family member or ‘friend.’”

Remy said that this experience fueled her zero-tolerance policy for sexual or domestic abuse of any kind, and sent praise to all the ladies speaking out against it. The Terror Squad leading lady joined several other stars who tucked a white rose in their Grammys get-ups, such as SZA, Lady Gaga, and Janelle Monae, who delivered a moving Time’s Up speech before introducing pop sonsgstress Kesha to the stage.

Powerful.

Read why Remy wears her white rose in the post below.