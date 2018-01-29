Yikes: Tyga Is A Wanted Man After Refusing To Pay Over $200K Debt

It may be a new year but Tyga 's legal woes have seemingly followed him well into 2018.

The "Boss Up" rapper has reportedly been hit with a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear for a court hearing, TMZ reports. According to the publication, the lawsuit was filed by Shyanne Riekena in 2015 after a light tower toppled over and struck her on the head during one of Tyga's concerts in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Riekena scored a victory, eventually being awarded $236K for the injuries suffered. However, Tyga has yet to cough up the cash.

Upon failure of payment, the victim filed legal documents which would force the Compton native to pay up and allegedly caused the dollar amount to skyrocket to nearly a whopping $250K.

This is not the first time, however, that the rapper has been accused of not paying his dues. Back in October, his former business partner Chuon Guen Lee claimed Tyga was hiding around $2 million in shell companies as a way to dodge money he owed her. The duo worked together on Tyga's Last Kings Clothing Brand but have apparently ditched the company since falling out.