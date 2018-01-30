Here's Why Azealia Banks Is Talking About Nicki Minaj (Again)

Banks revealed that she will be dropping the first single from her upcoming project, Fantasea II: The Second Wave , in March on her Instagram account. While the single, which is entitled “Anna Wintour” (named after the artistic director of all Conde Nast brands), doesn’t come out for another month or so, Banks decided to put it out on the internet in hope of manifesting a feature from Nicki and Spice Girls member Mel B .

Azealia Banks seems to be turning over a new leaf. While the controversial rapper has undoubtedly made a lot of enemies in the music industry, Banks is kicking off 2018 with a clean slate. And her first agenda appears to be mending bridges with Nicki Minaj . The artist already retracted her past shady remarks about Minaj, but now she’s looking to take their relationship a step further.

“This song was inspired by a remix of ice princess by @juniorsanchezofficial, I took the glitches melody he put on it and wrote lyrics to it. I referenced a lot of Stacie Orrico for this song . I wanted to write a song that could double as a praise to God. It’s a song about learning to love, learning to accept love and learning how to love yourself,” Banks explained of her creative process. “I would absolutely LOVE to have Mel B from the spice girls and Nicki Minaj on this !! K**TS please put out more manifesting energy!!”

Azealia Banks and Nicki Minaj have quite the interesting history. While Banks viciously attacked the “MotorSport” femcee earlier in her career, she recently issued an official apology to Minaj in Sept. 2017. “I want to apologize for whatever catty s**t I’ve said to and or about you in the past,” she wrote at the time. She later took Nicki’s side when Joe Budden threw shots at the rapper at the end of Dec. 2017.

With that said, Banks may have made amends for her past comments, but neither Nicki nor the Barbs may be ready to forgive just yet. We’ll see.