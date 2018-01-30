Tina Knowles-Lawson Threw Major Shade With Just A Single Photo Of Jay-Z And Beyoncé

And who better to express such discontent than his mother-in-law and classy clapback queen, Tina Knowles-Lawson .

Jay-Z fans were left disappointed after the New York rap mogul left the 2018 Grammy Awards without a single gramophone to his name for 4:44 , Hov’s critically-acclaimed thirteenth studio album which received eight Grammy nominations.

Mama Tina took to Instagram to toss a little shade at the Recording Academy after the controversy. Posting a fabulous photo of Beyoncé and Jay in their Grammy Awards ensembles, she quoted one of Hov’s wordplays from 4:44's “Smile.”

“Last night at the Fammys oops sorry I mean Grammys must have been a Freudian slip,” she wrote in the now-deleted post.

This wouldn't be the first time she served up a matriarch clapback for the digital world to see, though. Back in December, Tina gave her daughter’s critics, such as conservative political commentator and Donald Trump’s No. 1 fan Tomi Lahren, a few words after controversy surrounding her presentation to Colin Kaepernick for Sport’s Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

Lesson: don't mess with Mama Tina's family.

See her shot at the Grammys executives in the post below.