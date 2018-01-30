Tina Knowles-Lawson Threw Major Shade With Just A Single Photo Of Jay-Z And Beyoncé

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Tina Knowles Lawson attends the Launch at the WACO Theater Grand Opening at WACO Theater Center on November 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

She doesn't play about her son-in-law.

Published 6 hours ago

Jay-Z fans were left disappointed after the New York rap mogul left the 2018 Grammy Awards without a single gramophone to his name for 4:44, Hov’s critically-acclaimed thirteenth studio album which received eight Grammy nominations.

And who better to express such discontent than his mother-in-law and classy clapback queen, Tina Knowles-Lawson

Mama Tina took to Instagram to toss a little shade at the Recording Academy after the controversy. Posting a fabulous photo of Beyoncé and Jay in their Grammy Awards ensembles, she quoted one of Hov’s wordplays from 4:44's  “Smile.”

“Last night at the Fammys oops sorry I mean Grammys must have been a Freudian slip,” she wrote in the now-deleted post.

This wouldn't be the first time she served up a matriarch clapback for the digital world to see, though. Back in December, Tina gave her daughter’s critics, such as conservative political commentator and Donald Trump’s No. 1 fan Tomi Lahren, a few words after controversy surrounding her presentation to Colin Kaepernick for Sport’s Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. 

Lesson: don't mess with Mama Tina's family. 

See her shot at the Grammys executives in the post below. 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Written by Diamond Alexis

(Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

