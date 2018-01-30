Twitter Hilariously Compares Trick Daddy To This Iconic Sitcom Star

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
One thing’s for sure and two thing’s are for certain, Twitter is ruthless when it comes to shade. Love & Hip Hop Miami star Trick Daddy is the latest celeb to be on the receiving end of Twitter’s hilarious wrath.
Viewers of the inaugural season of the VH1 reality spin off show took to Twitter with a savage comparison between the Miami rap legend and an iconic sitcom star. After spotting Trick Daddy’s confessional look, one Twitter user couldn’t help but notice an eerie resemblance to Good Times star Florida Evans.
Just saw a preview of #LHHMia and I’m tryna figure out why Trick Daddy look like Florida Evans from the TV show Good Times. 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/fxvFA1OMFg— (@3lone) January 10, 2018
The jokes didn’t end there. A slew of others chimed in with their thoughts on Trick Daddy’s new look.
Take a look at some of the reactions to Trick Daddy resembling Florida Evans.
Y’all Trick Daddy really out here looking the 305 Florida Evans. Where did his neck go!!!!— Noxeema Jackson (@IndiaDominique) January 24, 2018
#LHHMIA yo Trick Daddy killing me with the Florida Evans Hat and shirt lord who dressed him fo his Green Screen For sure lord who picks out the clothes for the show for these people wow— ⭐️Miss Sheree Jenell ⭐️ (@BreezyBaddie12) January 28, 2018
And I also can’t unsee y’all comparing Trick Daddy to Florida Evans. I hate everyone 😐— Microcephalic Uglay (@TahTeeAHNuh) January 17, 2018
Why Trick Daddy look like Florida Evans? 😂 #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/x5nuP15FjC— DEMETRIUS🔱 (@Demetrius32000) January 9, 2018
Yall. Trick Daddy looks bad because if his Lupus. I know yall want to laugh at the fact that he now has a Florida Evans face... but please... just dont #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/3VqRol9cW7— #SheRealWitDaBarz (@iamkingseiko) January 9, 2018
(Photo:Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
