Twitter Hilariously Compares Trick Daddy To This Iconic Sitcom Star

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Trick Daddy performs onstage at VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Twitter Hilariously Compares Trick Daddy To This Iconic Sitcom Star

Twitter’s got jokes!

Published 9 hours ago

One thing’s for sure and two thing’s are for certain, Twitter is ruthless when it comes to shade. Love & Hip Hop Miami star Trick Daddy is the latest celeb to be on the receiving end of Twitter’s hilarious wrath.

Viewers of the inaugural season of the VH1 reality spin off show took to Twitter with a savage comparison between the Miami rap legend and an iconic sitcom star. After spotting Trick Daddy’s confessional look, one Twitter user couldn’t help but notice an eerie resemblance to Good Times star Florida Evans.

The jokes didn’t end there. A slew of others chimed in with their thoughts on Trick Daddy’s new look.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Trick Daddy resembling Florida Evans.

Written by Jasmine Washington

(Photo:Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music