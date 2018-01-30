Twitter Hilariously Compares Trick Daddy To This Iconic Sitcom Star

One thing’s for sure and two thing’s are for certain, Twitter is ruthless when it comes to shade. Love & Hip Hop Miami star Trick Daddy is the latest celeb to be on the receiving end of Twitter’s hilarious wrath.

Viewers of the inaugural season of the VH1 reality spin off show took to Twitter with a savage comparison between the Miami rap legend and an iconic sitcom star. After spotting Trick Daddy ’s confessional look, one Twitter user couldn’t help but notice an eerie resemblance to Good Times star Florida Evans .

Just saw a preview of #LHHMia and I’m tryna figure out why Trick Daddy look like Florida Evans from the TV show Good Times. 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/fxvFA1OMFg

The jokes didn’t end there. A slew of others chimed in with their thoughts on Trick Daddy’s new look.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Trick Daddy resembling Florida Evans.