Tyrese Has A New Money Scheme And It Involves Erykah Badu

The Fast and the Furious actor commented under one of Erykah’s photos on Instagram on Jan. 30 with the new proposition. “Legend – let’s do a 25-city tour we can share the band I don’t care,” he wrote. While the tour would undoubtedly rake in some extra dough, Tyrese suggested the real motive behind the musical voyage would be to “just get out there and remind them of what Live Music and Love is.”

It looks like Tyrese is cooking up a new scheme to make some quick coins. And, apparently, it involves Erykah Badu . The singer has reportedly hopped on social media to propose that he and Badu hit the road on a lengthy music tour.

As random as it may seem, it looks like Erykah isn't totally against the idea. The “On & On” artist replied to Tyrese’s comment, saying, “what up brother.” While it may not have been a yes, it wasn’t exactly a no either.

The live tour would be a fresh start for both artists. Tyrese had a rough year in 2017 after he made headlines for his one-sided feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as well as his chaotic custody battle over his daughter. Erykah has also faced backlash and criticism in the past month. The star sat in the hot seat after an interview with Vulture, in which she claimed to “see the good in Hitler,” went viral.

It’s unclear if fans should be on the lookout for a Tyrese and Erykah tour at this time, but would you book a ticket?