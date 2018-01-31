LOL: See Drake Intervene After His Rap Lyric Almost Broke Up This Relationship

But in 2018, it’s not Drizzy that’s stirring up trouble, but his most recent, Instagram caption-treasured lyric that’s hilariously disturbed the peace between social media comedy sensation Chicklet and his girlfriend.

Amid the influx of beefs arising on his OVO front, Drake maintained innocence on French Montana’s “No Shopping” track by informing everyone that “[he] never started nothing, [he] just finish things.”

In the comedy clip, Chicklet is riding shotgun as his lady drives around and the two jam to Drake’s latest “God’s Plan” release of the Scary Hours EP. The famous “I only love my bed and my mama I’m sorry” line, which arrives at the song’s second verse, is apparently Chicklet’s favorite part of the track, and he excitedly blurts it out to his girlfriend’s discontent.

Reminiscent of another popular Drizzy line, she went from zero to 100 real quick, slapping the radio off and going berserk on him for his enthusiasm of the shady line.

“Are you serious?” she scolds him. “You stand by that line? You only love me partly! You only love me partly, b**ch! F**k out of here!”

The video is only for kicks and giggles, though, so don't worry not about an actual breakup, as the two are known for circulating hilariously relatable videos from real-life scenarios. Queens-bred rap star Rich the Kid even got a few knee-slappers out of it. And the Champagne Papi found it just as amusing too, dropping by on the post to warn Chicklet that the line isn’t quite for everyone, particularly the lovebirds.

“Hahahahhaa this bar not for you Chicklet,” he commented. “She’s gonna kill you in your sleep singing that.”

Let this be a lesson, fellas.

Check out the skit and Drizzy's saving grace in the video below.