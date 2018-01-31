Drake Surpassed This Milestone Set By Jay-Z And The Internet Is Unimpressed

The friendly fire between Drake and Jay-Z has taken an unexpected turn in 2018.

Fresh on the heels of shattering Spotify and Apple Music records with his new single "God's Plan," Drizzy has officially dethroned Hov for having the most Billboard Hot 100 top 10s as a hip-hop artist. The melodic track entered in the No. 1 slot this week, along with "Diplomatic Immunity," making up the 6 God's 21st and 22nd top 10 hits.

Jay previously held the record with 21, while Drizzy's mentor Lil Wayne has 20. Others on the list include Ludacris (18), Eminem (17), Diddy (15), Nicki Minaj (15), T-Pain (15) and Kanye West (15).

While the feat is a cause for celebration alone, the internet is seriously underwhelmed.

