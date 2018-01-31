Drake Surpassed This Milestone Set By Jay-Z And The Internet Is Unimpressed

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Fresh on the heels of shattering Spotify and Apple Music records with his new single "God's Plan," Drizzy has officially dethroned Hov for having the most Billboard Hot 100 top 10s as a hip-hop artist. The melodic track entered in the No. 1 slot this week, along with "Diplomatic Immunity," making up the 6 God's 21st and 22nd top 10 hits.
Jay previously held the record with 21, while Drizzy's mentor Lil Wayne has 20. Others on the list include Ludacris (18), Eminem (17), Diddy (15), Nicki Minaj (15), T-Pain (15) and Kanye West (15).
While the feat is a cause for celebration alone, the internet is seriously underwhelmed.
Take a look at the hilarious reactions to Drizzy's record-breaking accomplishment below.
dude is straight garbage #drake— Julio Fuentes (@thembijazz) January 31, 2018
Drake doesn’t do hip hop— Rodgers katala pembe (@Rodgizzy) January 31, 2018
Drake may have passed up Jay Z on the charts, but you can't tell me that Drake can go bar for bar with Hov— Broke Meek (@King_Meek59) January 31, 2018
Jay Z has 21 Grammy's so pic.twitter.com/kULJd0AS96— Black Queen 👑 (@brownskindiva28) January 31, 2018
Jay-Z is better though...— Reputation (@Dance4Jonas) January 31, 2018
Half of them are pop songs— Miiiikeyb 🦂 (@babyitsmb) January 31, 2018
How is that possible when he sucks!— ❤🌹🇨🇦🌹❤ (@prpwcom) January 31, 2018
Different genre’s though.— Dereck Griffin (@dereckgriffin) January 31, 2018
Drake is more Taylor Swift than Jay-Z
(Photos from Left: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
The Bronx femcee claims she checked her fiancé amid the backlash.
COMMENTS