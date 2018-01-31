Here's Why Janet Jackson Doesn't Need To Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime

Super Bowl LII is finally going down this Sunday (Feb. 4). While football enthusiasts will be making bets on whether the Philadelphia Eagles or New England Patriots will be taking home the “W,” millions more will be tuning into the halftime show, starring Justin Timberlake . It’s been nearly 14 years since JT and Janet Jackson hit the stage and there’s been much speculation whether the two controversial performers would reunite this year. Although the idea is nice, we’re here to tell you that Janet Jackson doesn’t need to perform at the Super Bowl again because she’s got her own headlining gigs in the works.

The lineup for the Panorama festival was recently announced and Ms. Jackson is, of course, one of the main acts for the three-day event. The music icon will be headlining the festival alongside The Weeknd. Other notable hip-hop and R&B acts that will appear include Migos, Cardi B, SZA, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko and more.

In addition to Panorama, Jackson has also been announced as the headliner for the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. The singer will be joining Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Miguel and more for three days of fun.

The latest festival announcements come one month after Jackson concluded her own solo State of the World Tour in Dec. 2017. Luckily, she’s able to slip in a quick break before getting back to business. But with all of her plans lining up for the summer, it’s clear why the Super Bowl is the least of her worries.

Panorama kicks off at Randall’s Island Park on July 27 and ends July 29. Tickets go on sale on Friday (Feb. 2) at 10 a.m. Check out the full lineup below.