Daniel Hernandez, aka, Tekashi 69, aka 6ix9ine, appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. He was arrested earlier Wednesday on an assault warrant from Texas. (Photo by Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

This Rap Legend Called Tekashi 6ix9ine The 'Most Depressing S**t' He's Ever Seen

The fellow Brooklynite is highly disappointed.

Published 1 week ago

6ix9ine may be able to chop it up with heavy-hitters like Nicki Minaj and Future, but in terms of hip-hop royalty, he has yet to get even remotely close to the iconic Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def.

Bey was featured in AWGE Volume 3, a collective video from the mind of A$AP Rocky. At the 15:04 mark, the "Black on Both Sides" rapper can be seen watching 6ix9ine’s “GUMMO” video. He curtly stated, “Why is everyone actin’ like this is new? This is a version of the same ol’ sh*t.”

The snippet ended with an unimpressed Yasiin bluntly stating, “This was the most depressing sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Bey also has expressed disdain in hip-hop beefs, so 6ix9ine’s recent reckless sparring with fellow rappers Vic Mensa and Chief Keef would further cause the rap legend to brush him off. Yasiin stated that, in terms of hip-hop beef, “none of it’s real until some real s**t happens, and someone [gets] hurt.”

Yikes. Watch the clip below.

Written by Mya Abraham

(Photo: Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

