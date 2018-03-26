50 Cent Has Thoughts On Trey Songz's Domestic Violence Case...

For that which involves Trey Songz and his domestic violence case, where a woman is currently pressing charges against him for allegedly beating her at an All-Star Weekend party in L.A., Fif has made it clear that he’s siding with the Virginia R&B artist.

50 Cent has no qualms about speaking out on the latest controversies rolling around the internet from politics, to his own shenanigans , to that of his fellow industry mates.

The Power executive took to his usual speaking platform, Instagram, to address Trigga Trey’s legal matters. He believes that the singer’s accuser, Andrea Buera, has ulterior motives beneath the claims and is calling BS on the entire situation.

“This stripper joint Andrea got Lisa bloom talking bout Trey hit her, everybody know he ain’t hit her this a money play,” he wrote beneath a photo of Bloom in a scantily-clad one-piece fit. In another photo, she’s posed with a similarly-dressed woman at an unidentified event.

Fif then posts her with women’s rights lawyer Lisa Bloom, who Buera enlisted to represent her in the case against Trey.

“What the f**k is going on man,” he added in the second post. “Smh LOL. They dead serious about getting this bag. #thesehoescrazy.”

Since surrendering to police and declaring his innocence via Twitter, fans haven’t heard much of Trey amid the allegations. He’d be happy to know that he’s got at least one person, along with his loyal fans, rooting on his side.

See Fif’s support for Trey below.