SMH: Old Video Surfaces Of This Rapper Hitting A Girl In The Head

Only days after being released from house arrest, Florida rapper XXXTENTACION has sunken back into controversy’s deep end after an old video of him smacking a girl in the head hit the internet.

The video is taken from a selfie angle of the unnamed girl, showing the “Look At Me!” rapper dancing around behind her before suddenly whacking his hand across the side of her head. The clip immediately ends afterward, but according to TMZ, the video is now in the hands of the prosecutors in his domestic violence case.

Since his initial arrest, XXXTENTACION has been slammed with seven new charges from the 2016 case swiftly followed by eight more for various degrees of witness tampering and harassment. Evidence for the charges were reportedly obtained from phone calls he made while behind bars.



In the latest development, it's not clear when the aforementioned video was taken or who the girl in the clip is, which is critical information considering that XXX’s case involves alleged abuse of his pregnant ex-girlfriend. TMZ has no current knowledge of how the prosecutors’ review of the clip will or will not affect his case either, but it does raise concern amid a judge granting his house arrest release request so that he may tour.

Watch the newly surfaced clip creating more buzz around the 20-year-old’s legal matters below.