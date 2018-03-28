Tyga Finally Responds To Rumors That He's The Father Of Kylie Jenner's Daughter...

The Compton rapper only spoke briefly on his ex-girlfriend’s new life as a mother and girlfriend to his GOOD Music label counterpart. But now that fans have spurred rumors to incite, perhaps, a more controversial reaction from him, he’s nipping the gossip in the bud once and for all.

Ever since the birth of 20-year-old Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster , with her rap boyfriend of now-11 months, Travis Scott , fans have waited on the edge of their seats for her former industry boyfriend Tyga to chime in on her new relationship and bundle of joy.

T-Raw took his testimony to Twitter, stating that he has not and will not say anything offensive regarding another person’s children or family, and asked that the gossipers end the rumor.

“I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so,” he wrote. “Please, stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace.”

His statement comes just days after fans accused him of trolling the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters by posting his own baby picture moments after Kylie posted a photo of herself with baby Stormi. Twitter blew to pieces as memes and comparative photos of Tyga and the newborn fired up on timelines everywhere. The social media firestorm came as the second one in 2018 surrounding Tyga, Kylie and her daughter when fans mobbed his Instagram comments section after a video of Stormi's full face hit the internet as well. Considering his latest address, Tyga has just one response: he is not the father.



And that's that, everyone.

See his message to the suspecting fans below.