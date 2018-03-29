Something Sadly Disappointing Happened At Craig Mack's Funeral...

But according to DJ Scratch , that same energy wasn’t brought to his funeral on Wednesday (March 28).

The passing of Bad Boy Records flagship artist Craig Mack brought forth an outpour of condolences and recognition of his honorable contributions to hip-hop in early March.

Scratch posted a picture of the late Craig Mack’s obituary with a message hinting at what a “weird” day it was.

“I’ve never been to a service for someone famous & I was the only famous person to show up,” he wrote in the caption. “Very weird day today, but what puts a smile on my face is that Lil Bro was at peace way before he passed away. That’s what matters most to me.”

The funeral reportedly took place in his hometown of Long Island, New York. Though Scratch revealed that he was the only industry face in attendance, fans pointed out that Bad Boy First Lady Faith Evans posted the information for his memorial service as well.

Hopefully, there's some sort of reasonable explanation for Scratch's observation, anyway.

See his message after attending Mack's homegoing service below.

